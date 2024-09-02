Medical student dies by suicide after breakup, jumps from college hostel in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A medical college student from Thoothukudi committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her hostel in a private medical college in Kancheepuram due to love failure.

The student identified as Sherly(23), who was undergoing her training at Meenakshi Medical College in Kanchipuram.

Sherly had been in a relationship with a fellow student since her first year. However, problems arose between them at the end of her third year, leading to their separation.

She experienced significant emotional distress due to this breakup. Sherly's mother took her to Vellore CMC Hospital for treatment, where she has been receiving care.

However, their relationship encountered further problems, causing Sherly additional mental stress.

On Sunday night around 8.30pm, Sherly was found sitting and crying on the fifth floor of her hostel building.

Employees from a nearby building saw her and alerted the administration.

Efforts were made to convince her to come down safely, but she refused. The college administration quickly set up nets below to catch her in case she jumped.

Unexpectedly, Sherly jumped from the fifth floor.

She was immediately taken to the college hospital's emergency unit, where she received intensive care.

She died due to severe injuries on her head, legs, and other parts of her body, reports added.

Following the incident, Kancheepuram Ponneri Karai police conducted an investigation at the hospital.

Kancheepuram Revenue Divisional Officer also visited the spot and sent her body for post-mortem to Kancheepuram Government Hospital.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.