Medical staff who were absent during duty time to be temporarily suspended: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian has ordered the director of public health, TS Selvavinayagam to request an explanatory letter from the district medical officer who did not supervise the work properly as certain doctors and health staff were absent during the duty time when he conducted surprise inspection at Government Primary Health Center, Melvisharam, Ranipet on Wednesday .

During inspection he met and inquired about the well-being of those receiving treatment at the hospital. At that time, the doctor, nurse and other employees who did not report for work on time at the hospital would be temporarily suspended based on a preliminary investigation. Appropriate action has been taken against those who failed to perform their work in a timely manner, said a press release issued by the health department.