Medical negligence leaves bus conductor in distress in Villupuram

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Villupuram Government Hospital on Friday when relatives of a bus conductor argued with the doctors after they allegedly performed a wrong surgery.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the patient Marimuthu (46), a resident of Vinayagapuram village in Villupuram district, works as a conductor for a private bus.

For several months, Marimuthu has been suffering from severe swelling in his right leg. Following an MRI scan last week at the Villupuram Government Hospital, doctors diagnosed a torn membrane in two places on his right leg and recommended surgery.

On Friday morning, Marimuthu was taken to the operating theater and administered anesthesia for the procedure. After his surgery, he was moved back to the ward by noon. However, upon regaining consciousness, he was shocked to discover that the surgery had been performed on his left leg instead of the affected right leg.

The medical team was shocked by the realisation and assured that Marimuthu would recover in 10 days and that the correct surgery on his right leg would be performed next week.

Infuriated by this, Marimuthu’s family continued to protest, insisting that appropriate action be taken on those who caused the medical negligence. It may be noted that Marimuthu is survived by his wife Thangammal and their two children.