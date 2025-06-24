MDMK gen secy Vaiko condemns BJP’s political use of Murugan devotion

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko has strongly criticised the BJP for politicising devotion to Lord Murugan, saying the recent “Murugan Devotees’ Conference” in Madurai was part of a calculated strategy to advance Hindutva politics in the state.

In a statement, Vaiko said the resolutions passed and visuals displayed at the conference made it evident that the BJP was using religion for electoral gain. “This is not new. In 2020, BJP launched the Vel Yatra campaign invoking Murugan, following protests over a satirical song on Kanda Sashti Kavasam. The campaign, led by then state president L. Murugan, ended in Tiruchendur with the participation of national BJP leaders,” he said.

He accused the BJP, RSS, and Hindu Munnani of falsely portraying that Lord Murugan was under threat in the state. “Tamil people have worshipped Murugan for generations through festivals like Thaipusam and Soorasamharam. There is no need for such fabricated narratives,” he said.

Vaiko also condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks urging participation in the event, calling it a political mobilisation attempt. He criticised a resolution at the meet seeking to free the HR&CE department from state control, and another calling for votes in the upcoming elections.

Most controversially, Vaiko said the meet featured videos that insulted Periyar and CN Annadurai. “It is unacceptable that former AIADMK ministers, who claim allegiance to Anna’s legacy, watched in silence,” he said.

He warned that the state voters have always rejected communal politics. “Despite similar efforts in 2021, BJP won only four out of 20 seats. The same will repeat in 2026,” he asserted.