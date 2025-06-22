MDMK to seek more seats as party in crisis to regain recognition: Durai Vaiko

CHENNAI: In a move that would put the INDIA bloc leader DMK under pressure, MDMK Principal Secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday shared his intention to contest for a larger number of seats in the 2026 Assembly polls. This sounds like trouble for the ruling party as other constituents of the bloc in the State have already expressed similar interests.

The MDMK leader justified the demand, stating that to gain recognition for the party, it needs at least 12 MLAs, hinting at a positive response due to the party's long-standing association with the DMK.

Even while expressing intent to ask for more seats, Durai Vaiko ruled out any chance of quitting the DMK alliance. “We will not go out of the DMK alliance even if they don’t allot more seats (as per out demand),” he said. Yet, Durai Vaiko has kept the window open, saying that the final decision (on seeking more seats from the DMK) is in the hands of the party leadership.

“MDMK is with the DMK-led alliance for more than 8 years with the key agenda to oppose communalism,” he said, ruling out any chances of revival of the tie-up with the saffron party.

Stating that it is not necessary to have a single ideology for all the political parties in a particular alliance, Durai Vaiko rubbished talk of a rift in the DMK-led coalition. It’s a mirage created by opposition parties, he charged. They are attempting to split the INDIA bloc in the State, but would certainly fail in their malafide attempts, he said.

The MDMK leader said that the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu is going from strength to strength and no party can weaken it, whatever they do.

Durai Vaiko slammed the BJP for mixing religion in politics and said that the people of Tamil Nadu will never accept the interference of religion in politics. “People will worship Lord Murugan in the temple, and they do not need such a conference to venerate the Tamil God,” Durai Vaiko said.