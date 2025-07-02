MDMK needs good number of seats to revive party: Durai Vaiko

COIMBATORE: The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) principal secretary, Durai Vaiko, on Tuesday said they desire to secure a specific number of seats in the 2026 assembly polls required to regain the party’s recognition.

“But, a final decision on the number of seats to contest should be decided only by our party’s leadership after talks with alliance parties. It is wrong to portray that our party is demanding seats,” he said to the media in Coimbatore.

Asserting that the DMK will emerge victorious in the assembly polls, Durai Vaiko said the MDMK’s massive public meeting to be conducted in Tiruchy on September 15 will be a turning point in Tamil Nadu politics. He also demanded that the railways roll back the ticket fare hike and resume train travel concessions for senior citizens.

Demanding that the central government not engage in politics in issues concerning the life of students over the allocation of funds, the MDMK leader accused the Centre of not giving the required funds to non-BJP-ruled states.

“Several basic facilities could not be implemented as the school education department has rejected the three-language policy,” he said.

Speaking at the party’s ‘seyal veerargal kootam’ in Tirupur, the MDMK general secretary Vaiko said his party has allied with DMK to defeat Hindutva forces.

“We act by alliance dharma and have never criticised the DMK’s Dravidian model of government. So far, no discussion has been held on the number of seats to contest in the polls, and we have never placed any demand with DMK on the number of seats,” Vaiko said, later while addressing the media in Tirupur. Further, Vaiko also said the MDMK is firm not to leave the DMK alliance under any circumstances.