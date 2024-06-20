MDMK leader Vaiko urges state government to implement total prohibition

CHENNAI: While urging the state government to take stringent action against persons involved in hooch sale, MDMK general secretary Vaiko requested the government to implement complete prohibition in the state. His statement comes in the wake of the deaths of over 35 people in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district who had consumed illicit liquor mixed with methanol on Wednesday.

In a statement, the senior leader recalled deaths due to spurious liquor consumption last year in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi and Thanjavur districts. "Again deaths have occurred in Kallakurichi. The government should curb hooch sales with an iron fist. Due to the presence of 'some black sheep' in the police department, hooch sales and deaths due to it are not stopping," Vaiko alleged.

While stating that the MDMK was fighting to ensure complete prohibition in the state, Vaiko urged the government to stop hooch deaths and shut down wine shops gradually.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased persons and requested the medical fraternity to save the lives of others under treatment.