MDMK leader Vaiko undergoes shoulder surgery after falling down at his house

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko has been hospitalized after he sustained a shoulder injury during a fall in his home on Saturday night.

MDMK Principal Secretary and Vaiko’s son Durai Vaiko informed that the senior leader had tripped and fallen in his house at his native Kalingapatti village in Tirunelveli district. The 80-year leader sustained injuries due to the fall and fractured his right shoulder.

Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, arrived at Tirunelveli on May 25 to take part in the wedding of MDMK Kanniyakumari District Secretary Vetrivel’s daughter.

Based on the advice of doctors, Vaiko was flown to Chennai from Thoothukudi airport on Sunday morning and was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, where he underwent surgery.

"There is nothing to worry about, " Durai assured party cadres.

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani wished for the speedy recovery of the senior leader.