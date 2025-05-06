MDMK General Secretary Vaiko admitted to hospital after fall at home

CHENNAI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai following a fall at his residence.

Sources reveal that the senior politician was taken to Apollo Hospital after sustaining an injury to his finger.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident happened on Monday, when he slipped and fell at home. Due to the resulting injury, he was admitted for medical treatment and is currently under observation.

As of now, no official statement has been released either by the hospital or by Vaiko's office regarding his condition. Further updates are expected once a formal announcement is made.