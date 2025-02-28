MDMK councillor with placard flags waste of public money

MADURAI: A councillor, who belongs to MDMK, an ally of the ruling DMK, representing Ward 41 of Tirunelveli Corporation, caused a flutter during the council meeting held on Thursday.

Unusually, Radha Shankar, the councillor attended the council meeting, which was presided over by Mayor G Ramakrishnan, carrying a placard.

During the schedule, the councillor while holding the placard conveyed a message opposing a move to utilise funds towards implementing a drinking water project for households ensuring round-the-clock supply.

In the message, she appealed to the Corporation administration not to waste public money of Rs 28 crore, while ruling out the possibility of providing 24-hour water supply to all houses in Tirunelveli city.

Further in the message, the councillor asked how come the Corporation could provide round-the-clock water supply, while it could not ensure supply for a minimum of two hours.

She was also vocal against the move to utilise funds earmarked for the project. However, the councillor did not stage a walkout from the council hall after rendering the placard message.

In the 55-member council, DMK holds a majority of 44 councillors, of Tirunelveli Corporation, over 40 councillors attended, sources said.