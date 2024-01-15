MDMK chief Vaiko's son Durai Vaiko likely to contest Lok Sabha polls

CHENNAI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko's son and party Chief secretary Durai Vaiko is likely to contest 2024 general elections from Tamil Nadu.

MDMK is an part of the DMK-led SPA in the state.

Vaiko junior is likely to contest from either Tiruchi, Virudhanagar, or Erode.

Founded in May 1994 against dynasty politics, the MDMK is following the same line with Vaiko appointing his son to a party post and now ikely to provide him a Lok Sabha seat.

Durai Vaiko had, in a recent party state council meeting, saidd that he was not willing to contest elections and instead, wanted to build up the party. However party leaders pursued him to contest Lok Sabha polls and he has now agreed.

Many leaders want Durai Vaiko to contest from Tiruchi as the constituency is the centre of the state and almost all the caste are represented there. There are also rumours that he may prefer Virudhanagar or Erode to contest. However in Virudhanagar, Congress leader Manickam Tagore is the sitting MP and it remains to be seen whether Durai Vaiko can contest there by taking it from an alliance partner.

In Erode, veteran MDMK leader Ganesha Murthy is the MP. Hewas one of the founders of the MDMK when Vaiko walked out of the DMK.

Sources in the MDMK told IANS that Durai Vaiko will contest Lok Sabha elections for sure but further discussions on this will take place after the Pongal festivities.