MCOP special court inaugurated in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A special court II for dealing with the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Original Petition (MCOP) was inaugurated at the combined court premises here by the Madras High Court Judge M Nirmal Kumar on Saturday.

The new court would help the speedy disposal of motor vehicle cases that are pending for a long time. The court has been established in addition to the two MCOP courts already functioning in the combined court premises.

Inaugurating the court in the presence of the Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Judge Nirmal Kumar asked the judicial officers to prioritise the disposal of MCOP cases in the district. He also appealed to the judicial officers and advocates to ensure that the victims are not affected from receiving their due compensation through their encounters with the insurance firms and the banks. He also advocated to create awareness of the POCSO Act among the school students.

Ministers Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also spoke on the occasion. District Collector M Pradeep Kumar, City Commissioner of Police M Sathyapriya and others were also present.