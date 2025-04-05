McDonald’s India enters Madurai

CHENNAI: McDonald’s India (West and South) has launched its maiden restaurant in Madurai.

With this restaurant, McDonald's India now has 38 restaurants in TN. This marks a key moment in the organisation's expansion plans as part of its Vision 2027 strategy.

McDonald's India aims to consolidate its presence and further strengthen its market share in the south through innovative offerings like the McSpicy Fried Chicken.

Saurabh Kalra, MD, McDonald’s India (W&S) said, “Our strategy focuses on bringing the joy and convenience of McDonald's to more and more communities. ”

Looking ahead, Westlife Foodworld aims to reach 580 to 630 restaurants by 2027. The company is strategically targeting the growing South market. Westlife has set forth plans to allocate around 60 per cent of its new restaurants to the south. Each establishment will feature the experience of the future concept, complete with McCafe by 2027.

McDonald's India (W&S) operates 421 restaurants across 67 cities, with a significant presence in the South region where it has 184 restaurants. In the fiscal year 2024-25, McDonald's India strengthened its foothold by opening 27 restaurants in Southern India, including eight restaurants in Tamil Nadu.

This growth underscores the organization's commitment to bringing the McDonald's experience to more customers in diverse markets. The expansion strategy of Westlife is driven by a dedication to selecting the right markets, right real estate, and fostering the right capabilities.

McDonald’s India remains steadfast in its mission to make delicious feel-good moments easy for everyone. The company truly believes in ‘Real Food Real Good’ ensuring its select menu items contain no artificial colours, no artificial flavours, no artificial preservatives, or no added MSG in the chicken offerings. For nearly three decades, McDonald’s India has been committed to using fresh ingredients, locally sourced from globally renowned suppliers, ensuring unparalleled quality and transparency for its valued customers.