Mayor’s husband’s arrest validates AIADMK’s allegations, says Palaniswami in Tirupattur

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that corruption is deeply rooted in the present DMK regime.

The arrest of Madurai Corporation Mayor's husband, Ponvasanth, in connection with a property tax scam, clearly validates the AIADMK's allegations. This is not an isolated incident, he said, adding that media reports have exposed a Rs 1,000 crore scam involving the maintenance of public latrines in the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Addressing a gathering as part of the 'Makkalai Kaapom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom' campaign in Tirupattur, Palaniswami questioned whether the people deserved such a corrupt government.

He stated that the DMK government, under sustained pressure from the AIADMK over the corruption in Madurai Corporation, was forced to act and subsequently arrested the Mayor's husband. Five zonal in-charges, all DMK functionaries, have resigned in connection with the scam.

Once returned to power, the AIADMK would initiate legal proceedings against those involved, Palaniswami said.

Continuing his criticism of Chief Minister MK Stalin, he accused the ‘Stalin-model government’ of merely renaming AIADMK-era schemes and taking credit for them.

"The CM, Stalin, is trying to create an impression that he is launching numerous new schemes that are benefiting the people. The reality is that these schemes were introduced and implemented by the AIADMK, but the DMK is simply rebranding them," he said.

Palaniswami also pointed out that it was the AIADMK government that bifurcated the Vellore district and created the Tirupattur district.

Creating a new district requires Rs 400 crore, he noted, and questioned whether the Stalin-led government had implemented any major schemes for this district.

He further dismissed Industries Minister TRB Rajaa's claim that the AIADMK was responsible for the electricity tariff hike by signing the UDAY scheme.

Palaniswami clarified that the party adopted the scheme only after the union government accepted their key demands of doing away with mandatory revision of power tariff every three months, once and mandating meter installations for pumpsets.

"There was no power tariff hike during the four years of AIADMK rule. Only this DMK government has been increasing tariffs, yet they continue to blame us. Is this justifiable?" he asked.