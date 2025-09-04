Mayiladuthurai youth kills self in Kuwait as lover goes with SI

TIRUCHY: A youth from Mayiladuthurai committed suicide after his lover cheated on him. Tension prevailed as the deceased’s kin resorted to a roadblock protest on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Sarath Kumar (29) of Thalainayar near Mayiladuthurai, was working in Kuwait, and he was in a relationship with his relative Sangeetha for the past 10 years. It is said that Sangeetha had received several valuables worth a few lakh rupees as a gift from Sarath Kumar.

In such a backdrop, Sarath Kumar sensed a change in Sangeetha’s behaviour. Upon enquiring, Sangeetha told him that she had lost her two-wheeler recently, and Vaitheeswarankoil Police Sub Inspector Suryamurthy acted swiftly and found her bike within four days, which made her fall in love with Suryamurthy.

Later, Sangeetha informed Sarath Kumar about her relationship with the police sub-inspector and told him that she would marry him.

Distressed over this, Sarath Kumar committed suicide, and his body was brought to Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday. On learning of the death, Sangeetha went absconding while SI Suryamurthy was transferred to the Armed Reserve police.

Meanwhile, Sarath Kumar’s relatives received his body and staged a protest demanding Sangeetha’s arrest. The residents from the village also joined the protest. On information, the police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting family members.

Subsequently, the police registered a case under BNS Section 318 (4) (cheating) against Sangeetha, and then the protesting members withdrew their protest. A search is on for Sangeetha.