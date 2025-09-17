Mayiladuthurai tense after Dalit youth’s death

TIRUCHY: The mysterious death of a Dalit youth triggered mild tension in Mayiladuthurai, after family members of the victim staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of his lover’s mother, alleging that she was behind the murder.

According to sources, K Vairamuthu (28), a Dalit resident and a two-wheeler mechanic of Adiyamangalam village near Mayiladuthurai, was in love with K Malini (26), also a Dalit, for the past 10 years. Though they sought permission from both families for marriage, Malini’s mother, Vijaya, belonging to a backward caste, opposed the relationship. Their affair led to an altercation between the families.

On September 14, Malini’s mother filed a complaint against Vairamuthu. During the inquiry, Malini was firm in marrying Vairamuthu and also gave the same in writing to the police. As per her wish, Malini was sent to her relative’s house.

Later, the couple decided to register their marriage in Chennai, and Vairamuthu sent Malini by bus on Monday to Chennai with all the documents and promised to come the next day.

After seeing off Malini and returning home, a gang suddenly intercepted Vairamuthu and attacked him with lethal weapons. Vairamuthu, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the Mayiladuthurai GH, but he died on the way.

On information, Mayiladuthurai SP G Stalin visited the spot and formed four special teams to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the family of Vairamuthu, along with the VCK members, staged a protest and demanded the arrest of Malini’s mother, Vijaya, under the SC/ST Act. CPM, members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, AIDWA, and Malini staged a protest demanding action against Vijaya.

“The state police failed to act on an open threat made in their presence and to provide protection, leading to yet another caste-based honour killing in the State,” Shanmugam said. He demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved and action against those who abetted the crime. He urged the State government to provide adequate compensation and a government job to a member of Vairamuthu's family, and called for a special law to curb recurring caste killings.

Based on a complaint from Rajalakshmi, mother of Vairamuthu, police registered a case against seven persons – Vijaya, Guhan, Gunal, both brothers of Malini, Baskar, Subash, Kaviyarasan and Anbunidhi. A search is on for the accused.