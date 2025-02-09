Mayiladuthurai-Sengottai Express to halt at Alakkudi station on temporary basis

CHENAI: Southern Railway has announced an experimental stoppage for the Mayiladuthurai - Sengottai - Mayiladuthurai Express at Alakkudi station in the Thanjavur-Tiruchy broad gauge section, in a move to enhance passenger convenience.

This trial stoppage will be effective from February 10 to May 10, 2025.

As per a press release issued by the railway authorities, the revised schedule is as follows:

Train No. 16847 Mayiladuthurai - Sengottai Express will arrive at Alakkudi at 1.26 pm and depart at 1.27 pm.

Train No. 16848 Sengottai - Mayiladuthurai Express will halt at Alakkudi between 2:06 pm and 2:07 pm.