Mayiladuthurai double murder: Ramadoss accuses police of hiding truth

CHENNAI: Alleging the police department trying to hide the truth behind the murder of two youngsters by hooch sellers, PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded the government to provide Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the victims.

In a statement, the senior leader said that two persons including an engineering student were murdered in Mayiladuthurai district. "Instead of taking responsibility for failing to curb hooch sales and the murders, the police is trying to hide the truth by saying that the murders were due to an argument, " he said.

He added that the victims were against the sale of hooch in their village and filed police complaints.

"Due to this, they had an enmity with the sellers. Hooch sales are continuing in the district. Police are not acting against the sales and details of complainants are being shared with the perpetrators," Ramadoss alleged.

Saying that the government and police did not mend ways even after spurious liquor deaths in Marakkanam and Kallakurichi, he alleged that the police are lenient towards the hooch sellers, which emboldened them and ganja sellers.

"Apart from the murderers, action should be taken against the local police personnel. Moreover, Rs 50 lakh solatium should be given to each of the victims' families along with government jobs to the family members," he demanded.

