Mayiladuthurai Collector shifted hours after ‘crude’ remarks on abused child

TIRUCHY: Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi, was transferred by the state government within hours after he came under fire for ‘insensitive’ remarks about a 3-yr-old victim in a POCSO case made at a child abuse sensitisation programme in the district on Friday

The Collector’s statement blaming the child’s behaviour as one of the reasons for the sexual abuse incident instantly set electronic and digital media on fire with prominent faces condemning the remarks. Political parties had announced protests against the IAS officer, leading to the government’s action against the official. The State government transferred district Collector Mahabharathi and Srikanth was appointed as the new Collector of Mayiladuthurai district in his place.

The insensitive comment was made at the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) meeting of Mayiladuthurai district. The meeting’s purpose was to sensitise police personnel on the Pocso Act, but the talk by the district Collector ended up doing the opposite. District Collector AP Mahabharathi, who presided over the programme, called upon officials to sensitise parents about Pocso offences and appealed to the parents to educate their children.

While referring to the child sexual abuse of a 3-year-old girl child allegedly perpetrated by a 16-year-old boy, that took place a week back, the Collector claimed that there was a mistake on the part of the 3-year-old child. “As per the report I had received, the child had spit on the boy’s face in the morning. That could be the reason for the boy to react. So it is necessary to sensitise the parents to prevent such incidents,” the Collector said, which has led to an uproar.

This statement had created ripples on the social media and among political parties, including DMK’s ally CPM and BJP on the opposition benches. CPM had announced a protest.