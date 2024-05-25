Maximum temperature to surge by 2-3 degree Celsius in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: After the rains brought some relief from the sweltering heat in Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature is likely to surge again by 2-3 degree Celsius across the State.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday, said that the maximum temperature is likely to increase gradually by 2-3 degree Celsius for the next five days in the State.

For Chennai, the rains are highly unlikely with sky condition being partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be 28-29 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.

On Friday, the maximum temperature remained just below 40 degree Celsius in most of the districts, with Chennai recording the highest of 39.5 degree Celsius, followed by 39.1 degree Celsius in Tiruttani and 39 degree Celsius in Vellore.

The maximum temperature was 31-37 degree Celsius over the plains of interior Tamil Nadu, whereas in the coastal areas of Tamilnadu, the temperature ranged between 29 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius. The hilly areas recorded 18 degree Celsius to 25 degree Celsius temperatures. The low pressure area over westcentral - adjoining South Bay of Bengal has moved northeastwards, and concentrated into a depression on Friday over central Bay of Bengal.

"It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm 'Remal' over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 25th May morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 25th night. Continuing to move nearly northwards, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around 26th May midnight as a severe cyclonic storm," RMC stated.

The low pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast with the associated cyclonic circulation has become less marked. Meanwhile, light to moderate

rainfall is expected to continue in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

On Friday, isolated places over Salem, Dharmapuri, and Villupuram received moderate rainfall, while isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Sivagangai and Namakkal also received light showers. The highest rainfall of 22.5 mm was recorded in Karur, followed by 16.5 mm in Kanyakumari and 10.6 mm in Coimbatore.