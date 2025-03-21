Maximum temperature to rise by 2-4 degrees in Tamil Nadu over next 3 days: IMD

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise in temperatures across Tamil Nadu over the next three days.

This increase in heat is attributed to a low-pressure system over Chennai, southern Tamil Nadu, and surrounding regions, combined with the convergence of easterly and westerly winds.

In addition to the temperature rise, the IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall in several areas of Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Despite the expected rainfall, the primary concern remains the rising temperatures, with the weather center advising that mercury could increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity is likely to pose heat-related health risks.

The Meteorological Center has issued a public warning, urging residents to take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses in the coming days.