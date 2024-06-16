Maximum temperature likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in Tamil Nadu until June 20

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday forecast that the maximum temperature in pockets of Tamil Nadu is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius than usual till June 20. This is due to the influence of a trough from Rayalaseema to central Bay of Bengal across west-central Bay of Bengal prevails over the sea.

In addition, some places in the state might witness light to moderate showers in the coming days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the sea, it added.

The meteorological department stated that from June 6 to 12, both maximum and minimum temperature were below normal at many places in Tamil Nadu. The highest maximum temperature this month was recorded in the Madurai weather station at 39 degrees Celsius on June 11.

For the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely to be near normal over many parts of Tamil Nadu. It would range from 32 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius in coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

The temperature over the plains in the rest of the state is expected to record around 28 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition would be cloudy with some parts of the city likely to receive light to moderate rain during the evening and night hours for the next two days.

Meanwhile, some parts of the state might receive light to moderate rain especially the coastal areas and districts in the Western Ghats due to the cyclonic circulation prevailing over south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

The weather department has urged fishermen not to venture into the sea until Thursday as squally weather with wind speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining southern coastal areas.

During the southwest monsoon from June 1 to 16, Tamil Nadu received 64.6 mm against 30.1 mm of rainfall, which is 115 percent more than usual. Of which, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Virudhunagar district with 70 mm which is 427 percent excess, as per RMC rainfall data.