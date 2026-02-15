Maximum professors of practice hired in Tamil Nadu followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat: UGC Data

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2022 released guidelines to hire professors of practice (PoP) at HEIs to inject professional acumen into classroom environments to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

The position is strictly temporary and does not displace sanctioned posts. Eligibility demands a minimum of 15 years of relevant experience ideally in senior positions.

According to the data, 1,841 PoPs have been hired by 349 HEIs so far, the maximum of them being in Tamil Nadu (395).