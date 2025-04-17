Begin typing your search...

    Max temperature likely to rise by 2-3° C till April 21 in TN: Weather dept

    As for Chennai, the sky is expected to remain cloudy, and light to moderate rainfall is likely in some parts of the city.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 April 2025 2:07 PM IST
    Max temperature likely to rise by 2-3° C till April 21 in TN: Weather dept
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Despite a drop in maximum temperature over the past 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast that temperatures are likely to rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius above normal in Tamil Nadu until April 21.

    Meanwhile, an atmospheric lower-level convergence zone, where easterly and westerly winds meet, continues to persist over parts of South India.

    In light of this, the weather department has also noted that light to moderate rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions until April 23.

    As for Chennai, the sky is expected to remain cloudy, and light to moderate rainfall is likely in some parts of the city. At the same time, the maximum temperature may reach up to 37°C, the report added.

    maximum temperatureTN rainsRMC
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X