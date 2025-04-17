Max temperature likely to rise by 2-3° C till April 21 in TN: Weather dept

CHENNAI: Despite a drop in maximum temperature over the past 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast that temperatures are likely to rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius above normal in Tamil Nadu until April 21.

Meanwhile, an atmospheric lower-level convergence zone, where easterly and westerly winds meet, continues to persist over parts of South India.

In light of this, the weather department has also noted that light to moderate rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions until April 23.

As for Chennai, the sky is expected to remain cloudy, and light to moderate rainfall is likely in some parts of the city. At the same time, the maximum temperature may reach up to 37°C, the report added.