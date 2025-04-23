Max temperature likely to be above 2-3 °C for four days; weathermen forecast rain in select pockets

CHENNAI: The summer is intensifying in Tamil Nadu each passing day, with four places recording more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday. While the temperature was around 2 degrees Celsius higher than normal in some places, Karur Paramathi stood out by recording the highest and lowest temperatures during the day.

According to data from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the highest temperature was recorded at Karur Paramathi, Erode, Madurai Airport, and Thanjavur, where the mercury stood at 102 degrees Fahrenheit. Incidentally, Karur Paramathi also recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

In Chennai, Meenambakkam recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. As the ‘feels like’ temperature was much worse than what those numbers suggested, the streets were largely deserted during peak heat around noon.

For the next four days, there is no change in the tendency of temperature, said the forecast, adding that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu. Also, humidity is expected to remain high in a few pockets over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till April 26, which in turn is likely to cause discomfort.

The weathermen said the temperature will be in the range of 36- 40 degrees Celsius in interior areas of the State, 35-36 degrees Celsius over the coastal belt and Puducherry, and 20-28 degrees Celsius over hilly areas.

From April 24 to 28, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the bulletin added.