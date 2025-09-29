Mauritius minister explores TN’s advanced healthcare model

CHENNAI: Mauritius Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade Hambyrajen Narsinghen on Monday called on State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate, to gain insights into the Tamil Nadu’s pioneering healthcare initiatives.

During the meeting, the visiting Minister was briefed on key aspects of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, advanced medical treatments, pharmaceutical procurement systems, and the production and practices under Indian systems of medicine. He also discussed avenues for medical tourism, training collaborations, and infrastructural advancements in Tamil Nadu’s public health network.

Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration R Lalvena, Commissioner of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy Vijayalakshmi, TANSACS Project Director Seethalakshmi, Directors Somasundaram and Chitra, and Honorary Consul of Mauritius in Chennai Malaiyappan Nagalingam were present.