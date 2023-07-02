Match unit owners thank CM for ban on imported lighters

MADURAI: Safety matchsticks manufacturers welcomed the ban imposed by the Centre on import of cigarette lighters (pocket lighters), which cost less than Rs 20.

M Paramasivam, president, National Small Match Manufacturers Association, Kovilpatti on Saturday thanked the state and Centre, saying that the ban enabled them to heave a big sigh of relief.

Until days before the ban, a cigar lighter was available in shops at prices ranging from a minimum of Rs 5 to the maximum of Rs 10. Earlier; the prevalence of imported cigar lighters affected matchsticks production as it dropped below 50 per cent. At times when production halved in match manufacturing factories, the mainstay of the local economy, in Kovilpatti and its surroundings, several manufacturers tended to give the workforce three days of work a week. But, now the situation seems to have changed with the lighter ban in force, allowing workers to engage on six days a week, Paramasivam told DT Next.

All India Chamber of Match Industries comprising manufacturers from Kovilpatti, Sattur, Sivakasi and Gudiyatham led by its president Noor Mohammed met Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Saturday and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday and thanked them, he added. E Perumalsamy, vice president, Tamil Nadu Match Manufacturers Association, Sattur, said over the last five years, about 33 per cent of sale of matchstick boxes manufactured in TN was affected, only because of imported cigar lighters. Now with the ban, traders could even hesitate to import lighters, he said.

According to J Devadoss, secretary, South India Match Manufacturers Association (SIMMA), the ban would affect beedi users alone.