Massive urban infra push under Stalin’s Dravidian Model: TN Govt lists achievements

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday released a detailed report highlighting large-scale urban infrastructure and basic amenities created under Chief Minister M K Stalin’s Dravidian Model governance, asserting the state is witnessing rapid urbanisation through targeted investments.

According to the official release, over Rs 9,000 crore has been spent on 71 drinking water projects benefiting over 1.2 crore people across 4 Corporations, 13 Municipalities, 49 Town Panchayats, and over 10,000 rural habitations.

“A further Rs 1,777 crore was allocated for 17 underground sewerage schemes and ₹6,655 crore for integrated water and park development projects. Significant investments have also been made in roads, with Rs 4,673 crore spent on repairing over 9,000 km of urban roads, and Rs 3,057 crore for 8,065 new roadworks,” the release said.

“The government has constructed 28 new bus stands and sanctioned 99 more at a cost of Rs 1,120 crore, while over 3.65 lakh streetlights and LED lights have been installed. Under the Smart Cities Mission, 11 Corporations are being developed at a cost of Rs 10,639 crore. Stormwater drains spanning over 100 km have been laid in suburban Chennai to prevent flooding,” it noted.

Further, 100 libraries and knowledge centres are being established, and 1,384 classrooms have been added to Corporation and Municipal schools.

Employment has been generated under the Urban Employment Scheme, with over 12 lakh man-days created.

The government also flagged off Tamil Nadu’s largest desalination plant at Nemmeli, benefiting nine lakh people, and rolled out schemes for sanitation workers to become entrepreneurs.

Under grievance redressal platforms like “Makkaludan Mudhalvar” and “Mudhalvarin Mugavari”, over 98% of petitions have been resolved, the statement added.