Massive forest fire erupts in the Nilgiris, firefighters push to control blaze

CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out on Sunday in the forests around Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, with flames reportedly reaching up to a height of around 50 metres.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the fire was caused due to intense heat and prolonged dry weather conditions, which have dried up all the trees in the affected areas, creating a highly flammable environment.

The Achakkarai region near Mudumalai, home to bamboo trees, has been severely impacted by the fire, the report added.

Firefighters and forest department personnel have been deployed and are working tirelessly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.