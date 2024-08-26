Begin typing your search...
Massive fire breaks out at Tirupur knitwear unit, investigation underway
The fire department battled the blaze for over an hour to bring it under control.
CHENNAI: A devastating fire broke out at a banyan company at Antipalayam in Tirupur, early on Monday morning, destroying a large quantity of clothes.
The fire department battled the blaze for over an hour to bring it under control.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, initial suspicion pointing towards a short circuit.
Fortunately, there were no workers present at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.
Next Story