Begin typing your search...

    Massive fire breaks out at Tirupur knitwear unit, investigation underway

    The fire department battled the blaze for over an hour to bring it under control.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Aug 2024 6:35 AM GMT
    Massive fire breaks out at Tirupur knitwear unit, investigation underway
    X

    Massive fire breaks out at Tirupur knitwear unit

    CHENNAI: A devastating fire broke out at a banyan company at Antipalayam in Tirupur, early on Monday morning, destroying a large quantity of clothes.

    The fire department battled the blaze for over an hour to bring it under control.

    The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, initial suspicion pointing towards a short circuit.

    Fortunately, there were no workers present at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

    Tirupur knitwear unitFire breakoutFire acccident
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick