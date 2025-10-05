Begin typing your search...

    Massive fire breaks out at fireworks shop in TN's Sivakasi

    On being alerted, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and battled the flames for over two hours to bring the fire under control.

    AuthorANIANI|5 Oct 2025 1:24 PM IST
    Massive blaze at fireworks shop in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI)

    MAYILADUTHURAI: A massive fire broke out at CSK Fireworks, a fireworks shop located in the Mayiladuthurai area near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

    The fire is now under control. On being alerted, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and battled the flames for over two hours to bring the fire under control.

    More details are awaited

