Massive fire breaks out at fireworks shop in TN's Sivakasi
MAYILADUTHURAI: A massive fire broke out at CSK Fireworks, a fireworks shop located in the Mayiladuthurai area near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.
The fire is now under control. On being alerted, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and battled the flames for over two hours to bring the fire under control.
More details are awaited
