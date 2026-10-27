Mason attacks wife with sickle outside family court in Kanniyakumari, held

MADURAI: The police arrested a 43-year-old mason, Vincent Raj, for allegedly attempting to murder his wife by slashing her with a sickle outside the Padmanabhapuram Family Court near Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday.
The victim, Jerlin Prema (35), sustained severe injuries to the back of her head and is undergoing intensive treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam.
Jerlin Prema, daughter of Sundarraj, a labourer from Enjakkode near Kulasekaram, married Vincent Raj, a mason from Eethavilai near Thuckalay, seven years ago. The couple has a four-and-a-half-year-old son.
Vincent Raj allegedly used to consume alcohol and assault his wife frequently, which led to their separation. She moved to her parental home with her son two years ago, a police source said.
As Vincent Raj allegedly continued to harass her, she filed for divorce before the Padmanabhapuram Family Court. During the case hearing on Tuesday morning, Jerlin Prema was walking to the court with her younger brother, Jerin, when Vincent Raj, who had allegedly been waiting outside with a sickle, suddenly attacked her near the main entrance of the Court.
When lawyers tried to apprehend him, he threatened them with the sickle and fled. Lawyers and members of the public chased him for about 500 feet before overpowering him on Palace Road and handing him over to the police.
The police registered a case of attempted murder against Vincent Raj and arrested him. The police said the accused has a few other cases pending against him.