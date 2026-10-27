Mason attacks wife with sickle outside family court in Kanniyakumari, held

The victim, Jerlin Prema (35), sustained severe injuries to the back of her head and is undergoing intensive treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam.

Jerlin Prema, daughter of Sundarraj, a labourer from Enjakkode near Kulasekaram, married Vincent Raj, a mason from Eethavilai near Thuckalay, seven years ago. The couple has a four-and-a-half-year-old son.

Vincent Raj allegedly used to consume alcohol and assault his wife frequently, which led to their separation. She moved to her parental home with her son two years ago, a police source said.