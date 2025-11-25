Marxism distorting our civilisational depth, says TN Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: In a critique of post-Independence academic narratives, Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday alleged that those who follow Marxist ideology have deliberately distorted and eroded India's civilisational identity, history, and cultural consciousness.

Speaking at the release of the book titled "Kali Yuga Dated Inscriptions – A Basis of Indian History and Chronology (Volumes I & II)" at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor recalled a stark dissonance between traditional storytelling and formal school education during his childhood. "Stories told at home, in the village, and those in textbooks were strikingly different. What we studied in classrooms was alarmingly detached from reality," he said.

Governor Ravi claimed that despite the presence of people who had suffered under British rule, history textbooks portrayed colonial governance as orderly and benevolent. He pointed out that post-Independence intellectual frameworks continued to be influenced by colonial and Marxist interpretations.

Citing Karl Marx, he said, "Marx believed colonial rule would correct India's civilisation. This mindset, unfortunately, continued even after Independence."

The Governor asserted that Western thought disrupted India's organic societal structure and civilisational memory. "Even today, those aligned with Marxist ideology persist in undermining our cultural roots and historical continuum," he remarked.

He emphasised that India is now reclaiming its historical narrative, led by scholars who are challenging colonial frameworks with evidence-based research. Ravi urged young researchers to engage deeply with India's ancient inscriptions, scriptures, and heritage. "While rural India still acknowledges the Kali Yuga timeline, academic spaces dismiss it as myth. Nearly 900 inscriptions discovered across regions reaffirm our civilisational continuity," he said.

Based on nearly 1,000 inscriptions spanning over 5,000 years from India and neighbouring regions, the research led by Raj Bhavan aims to strengthen efforts to decolonise Indian historiography and inspire future scholarly exploration.

Dancer Padma Subrahmanyam, historian ML Raja, archaeology scholar K Sreedharan, and senior officials participated in the event.