Martyrs of Tamil land warn us of threat to voting rights, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Remembering the sacrifices made by martyrs in the formation of Tamil Nadu as a separate State, Chief Minister MK Stalin called for protecting the State's rights.

"On the day of martyrs, I extend my heartfelt tributes to the brave leaders who fought for Tamil lands," he said, hailing Kumari Thanthai Marshal Nesamani, Silambu Selvar MaPoSi, and others in a social media post on Saturday.

He added that the struggle for our State was not only about securing boundaries but also about protecting our self-respect. Even our right to vote will be at stake if we compromise on our ideals, Stalin warned.

"Following the forerunners' path, we will continue to safeguard the rights and dignity of Tamil Nadu. The State will rise, Tamil Nadu will triumph," he expressed confidence.

On November 1, 1956, the then Madras State (renamed Tamil Nadu in 1967) was created after the reorganisation of states. It is celebrated as Tamil Nadu Day.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in his message, said that Tamil Nadu has lost more rights, far beyond the loss of land during the reorganisation of the state, citing river water disputes, the Katchatheevu row, and the linguistic rights issue. He blamed successive governments that ruled the State for what he called betrayal as a reason for the predicament.

He urged Tamils to unite, reclaim lost rights, and establish a strong Tamil government that safeguards the State's language, identity, and social justice.