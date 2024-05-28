Marked by heatwave and rain, Agni Natchathiram bids adieu to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: After a month of soaring mercury levels with downpour coming as a respite, Agni Natchathiram wasn't too bad after all this time in Tamil Nadu.

The close-to-a-month hot season called Agni Natchathiram or Kathiri Veyyil, which started on May 4, would be ending today.

Several Tamil Nadu districts recorded over 100 degrees Fahrenheit on several days, some crossing even 110° Fahrenheit. But after the seemingly endless heatwave days, the showers started, some times as strong as monsoon rain. This brought down the temperature across the State for more than a week.

Now, however, the rains have receded and the weather has turned hotter again. On Monday, the weather station in Nungambakkam crossed 40° Celsius for the first time this summer. Both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam stations recorded 40.6° Celsius during the day.

S Balachandran, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the suburbs had recorded temperatures above 40° Celsius earlier this month. "Under the influence of cyclone Remal, the moisture has reduced in the atmosphere and the heat impact is expected to increase in the city," he said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre added that the conditions after the cyclone are likely to become favourable for the onset of monsoon over Kerala during the next five days.

The conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area; some parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala; some more parts in Southwest - Central Bay of Bengal and Northeast Bay of Bengal during the next five days.