March salaries to be delayed for teachers in TN govt-aided schools

CHENNAI: The members of Government Aided School Teachers Association have claimed that aided school teachers in high and higher secondary schools will not receive the March month salary on time due to administrative issues.

Across TN, there are 8,374 government-aided schools functioning with over 80,000 teachers. And, the Department of School Education pays the salary for government school teachers under regular employment, while salaries for aided school teachers are given as grants.

Due to certain administrative issues, salaries for March month, to be credited in April, will be delayed, said government school teachers. Speaking to DT Next, a member of the association, said, “There were similar issues of salary delay for primary and middle school aided teachers in February. But, it was sorted after it was found that a technical snag had caused the delay.”

The member added that for teachers in high/higher secondary in aided schools, “the department did not provide an extra amount to manage payments, which is a regular practice, for providing salaries this year”. The amount would be allotted only at the end of the financial year (March 2025).

The members requested the department to pay salaries at the earliest and not extend it till April second week.