March salaries, pensions to be credited on Apr 2

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that salaries and pensions for March 2025 will be credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts on April 2, instead of April 1, due to the annual closing of bank accounts.

In an official statement, the government said, “The salary and pension/family pension for approximately 9.30 lakh Tamil Nadu government employees and teachers, along with 7.05 lakh pensioners and family pensioners, will be disbursed on April 2, 2025, as April 1 is a bank holiday for annual accounts closing.”