March 22 meeting on Delimitation: Kerala, Telangana CMs, Karnataka deputy CM among confirmed participants: DMK MLA Ezhilan

CHENNAI: DMK medical wing secretary and Thousand Lights MLA Dr Ezhilan Naganathan on Tuesday announced that at least two Chief Ministers and a deputy CM, among other leaders, have confirmed their participation for the March 22 consultation on delimitation being organised by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Briefing media persons at Anna Arivalayam on the run up to the weekend’s consultation, Dr Ezhilan said that March 22 would be a historic day that will change the course of Indian history by ushering in a political change.

Detailing the list of leaders/parties invited for the meeting organised by the DMK, Dr Ezhilan said that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar were among the leaders who have confirmed their participation in the meeting. “Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of YSRCP, Valla Srinivasa Rao of ruling Telugu Desam Party, Biju Janata Dal leader Navin Patnaik, Kerala CPI leader Binoy Visvam, Joseph Mani of Kerala Congress, MK Premachandran of RSP, KT Rama Rao of BRS from Telangana and AIMIM have also confirmed their participation,” he added. “Even Akali Dal from Punjab and TMC from West Bengal have offered to depute their representative.”

The meeting is set to be held at the ITC Grand Chola hotel in the city. Chief Minister Stalin wrote to seven Chief Ministers and 29 political parties in seven states for the meeting. It was convened to protect the political representation of parties that could be affected by delimitation if it was undertaken based on the current population, which would tilt the Parliamentary composition in favour of the highly populated northern states.