Many areas in Tirupur reel in darkness after rain damage to electric posts

COIMBATORE: Several residential areas in Tirupur continued to reel under darkness due to extensive damage caused by stormy winds to the power infrastructure in the district.

As electric posts fell off at multiple spots in the Tirupur North division, areas including Ammapalayam, Sirupuluvapatti, Kalipalayam, Thanneer Pandal Colony and Pichampalayam went without power. Residents in these localities had a tough time as power wasn’t restored over the last two days.

The damaged electric posts also resulted in power cuts in Avinashi Nagar, Boyampalayam, Guruvayurappan Nagar, and Tirumurthi Nagar.

R Sundar, a resident of Vijaya Garden, said the power, which went off in their neighbourhood on April 4, resumed only on Monday, while many neighbouring areas are still without power.

Due to a lack of power, the students, particularly those preparing for the Class 10 public examination, faced difficulty.

“I fear that I may not be able to deliver my best in the exam as suspension of power has hampered my preparations,” said V Manivasagam, a student.

A TNEB official said works are under way to set right the fallen electric posts.

“Numerous electric posts were damaged in the rains. The completely damaged posts were replaced with new ones, and others were restored to their normal position. Work has been going on over the last two days. Electricity is being restored to all affected areas,” the official said.

The rains, which lashed the district till Sunday, left two dead in the district. A 40-year-old man died after stepping on a snapped live wire, while another person succumbed to injuries after the metal sheet roofing of his house collapsed on him.