Begin typing your search...

    Man's headless body found in Tenkasi

    Police identified the victim as Irudayaraj and said his body was found dead near a water body in which he had a fishing lease.

    AuthorPTIPTI|21 Dec 2024 1:04 PM IST
    Mans headless body found in Tenkasi
    X

    Representative Image

    ALWARKURICHI: A 45-year-old man's headless body was found in this town in Tenkasi district, police said on Saturday.

    Police identified the victim as Irudayaraj and said his body was found dead near a water body in which he had a fishing lease. He was allegedly killed by unidentified members and the severed head was also lying nearby, police added.

    Citing preliminary investigation, police said a property dispute could have led to the murder.

    TenkasiMurder Case
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick