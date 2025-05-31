Manonmaniam Sundaranar univ question paper leak: Case registered under six sections

CHENNAI: A case has been registered under six sections following a question paper leak incident at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU), which has 106 affiliated colleges across Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts.

The university’s April semester examinations are currently underway.

The exam for the commerce subject ‘Industrial Law’, of the undergraduate curriculum, was scheduled in a total of 99 exam centres on Tuesday.

However, the exam was cancelled after the question paper was leaked the previous night.

According to a complaint filed by the university registrar, a copy of the question paper was sent via WhatsApp to the University's Controller of Examinations' Office at around 10 PM on May 26.

According to a Maalaimalar report, based on the registrar’s complaint, Tirunelveli Police have registered a case under six sections, including IPC sections 316 (breach of trust), 318 (cheating), and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Tamil Nadu Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices) Act, relating to examination fraud.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the WhatsApp message containing the leaked question paper was sent from a number registered of the name of Arivuchelvan from Madurai.

Police have launched a probe to trace the sender and identify others possibly involved in the leak.