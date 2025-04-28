Mano Thangaraj returns to CM Stalin-led govt, gets back Milk and Dairy Development dept

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin reinducted senior DMK leader and Padmanabhapuram MLA T Mano Thangaraj into his Cabinet on Monday.

Following his swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Mano Thangaraj was allocated the Milk and Dairy Development portfolio, a department he had previously overseen.

The induction comes amid a major reshuffle triggered by the resignations of Ministers V Senthilbalaji and K Ponmudy.

Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office to Mano Thangaraj in a brief ceremony attended by Chief Minister M K Stalin and other ministers and senior officials.