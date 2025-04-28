Begin typing your search...

    Mano Thangaraj returns to CM Stalin-led govt, gets back Milk and Dairy Development dept

    The induction comes amid a major reshuffle triggered by the resignations of Ministers V Senthilbalaji and K Ponmudy

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 April 2025 6:44 PM IST
    Senior DMK leader and Padmanabhapuram MLA T Mano Thangaraj

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin reinducted senior DMK leader and Padmanabhapuram MLA T Mano Thangaraj into his Cabinet on Monday.

    Following his swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Mano Thangaraj was allocated the Milk and Dairy Development portfolio, a department he had previously overseen.

    Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office to Mano Thangaraj in a brief ceremony attended by Chief Minister M K Stalin and other ministers and senior officials.

    MK StalinDMKT. Mano ThangarajTN Cabinet
    DTNEXT Bureau

