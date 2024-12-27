Manmohan Singh was instrumental in enhancing infra in TN, says CM Stalin

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been instrumental in enhancing the infrastructure facilities in Tamil Nadu and in ensuring various projects to the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

Whether it was the Maduravoyal expressway or creating road infrastructure, much progress was made during the tenure of Singh as Prime Minister, he recalled.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage at the Delhi residence of the former Prime Minister, Stalin said it was because of Manmohan Singh that the Metro Rail project came to Tamil Nadu.

Tamil attained classical language status during the reign of Manmohan Singh with the support of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and several other projects like the desalination project, too came up, he said.

“The passing away of the economist and former Prime Minister is a huge loss not only to the Congress movement but also to India. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, and the Congress,” the CM said.

Singh passed away on Thursday night due to age-related ailments. He was 92.