Manithaneya Makkal Katchi condemns divisive remarks on Muslims’ birth rate

CHENNAI: The Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) has criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his recent comments on the birth rate of Indian Muslims, saying that the remarks were aimed at creating communal divisions ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

In a statement on Saturday, MMK president M H Jawahirullah said available data clearly showed that the birth rate among Indian Muslims has been steadily declining and is now on par with other communities.

“It is evident that such remarks are made with the intention of stoking social discord in the run-up to the Bihar elections,” he said. “Using terms like ‘infiltrators’ to cast suspicion on Indian citizens reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party’s habitual politics of hate.”

He said the Home Minister’s primary responsibility was to ensure the safety and unity of all Indians. “However, his statements sow distrust among citizens and undermine the foundational principles of the Constitution. They also violate the oath he took upon assuming office,” he said.

“India’s strength lies in its diversity and unity, not in fear and division. Those entrusted with safeguarding the nation should make statements that foster harmony, not discord,” he added.