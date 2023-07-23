Manipur row: Kanimozhi demands Modi to respond in Parliament

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond over the Manipur issue in Parliament.

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the Lok Sabha MP of DMK Kanimozhi said that the Modi government is politicising each and every issue and dividing people on the basis of religion and caste.

"No matter where women are affected in India, DMK will raise its voice. The ruling BJP is pushing India towards violence. They are doing politics and politicising each and every issue. They divide people on the basis of religion and caste. We continue to see this practice in every state where BJP rule take place. Now, the worst atrocity has taken place in Manipur which can shake the world and leave everyone in shock, " Kanimozhi said while addressing the protest held by DMK Women's wing condemning the BJP rule and Manipur incident.

Demanding the resignation of the Manipur Chief Minister, the leader of DMK's women's wing said that those who are responsible for the Manipur incident particularly the Manipur CM and his cabinet should bow their heads and resign.

"The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has created a situation in which there is no safety for women in the country. We will soon bring the day when we can wrest the sceptre from the parliament, " she added.

The protest was held across Tamil Nadu by the DMK women's wing and more than thousands witnessed the protest which was held in Valluvar Kottam of Chennai.