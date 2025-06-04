Mango price crashes to Rs 4/kg, TN farmers assn to go on stir

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association has announced a statewide protest on June 10, demanding that the State government convene a tripartite meeting to ensure a fair procurement for mangoes and compensate farmers affected by the drastic fall in prices.

"Mango cultivation is a major agricultural activity in districts such as Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Salem, Namakkal, Dindigul, and Theni. While the past few years have witnessed declining yields, this year has seen a good harvest. However, farmers are grappling with extremely low procurement rates," Sami Natarajan, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association’s state general gecretary said in a statement.

Traders, allegedly operating as a syndicate, have significantly slashed the buying price, he alleged. At present, even ripe mangoes are not being procured at Rs 4 per kilogram, pushing farmers into severe financial distress.

The Association has urged the State government to step in and set a fair minimum support price through a tripartite discussion involving farmers, traders, and officials. It has also called for compensation to be provided to those impacted by the price crash.

He stressed the need for long-term infrastructure support. "The government must establish pulp processing units, cold storage facilities, and other allied infrastructure to protect the livelihood of mango farmers," he said.

The protest will be held simultaneously across mango-growing regions, including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Theni, Vellore, Salem, and Namakkal on June 10.