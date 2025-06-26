Mango crisis: CM Stalin can’t escape shifting onus on Centre, says Minister L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Thursday criticised the DMK government, accusing it of gross negligence in addressing the crisis faced by mango farmers in the State.

In a strongly worded statement, Murugan said, "The DMK government is hitting mango farmers where it hurts the most — their livelihoods. Chief Minister MK Stalin is keen only on optics aimed at evading real issues."

Murugan said that mango farmers are reeling under distress due to plummeting demand and a halt in pulp factory production.

"Instead of taking proactive steps, the Chief Minister conveniently shifts the blame to the central Government," he said.

Drawing a comparison, Murugan pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government had coordinated effectively with the Centre to mitigate challenges faced by mango cultivators.

"But in Tamil Nadu, there is utter administrative apathy. Factories have stopped taking stocks for making pulp, and farmers are left in despair," he added.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister's public outreach campaigns, Murugan said, "Rather than addressing farmers' woes, Stalin is busy unveiling statues of his late father, former CM M Karunanidhi, in every village. This is nothing but advertisement politics."

He further alleged that there were dynastic tendencies in the State's governance.

"A Chief Minister who runs the State like a monarchy of a family cannot truly empathise with the struggles of ordinary farmers," Murugan charged.