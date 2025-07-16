Mandatory audits to strengthen campus security at all HEIs, orders State

CHENNAI: In its latest move to fortify campuses, the Higher Education department has instructed all the state-run universities and registrars of all deemed and private universities to conduct comprehensive security audits and strengthen on-campus controls. The guidelines emphasise prompt reporting of safety breaches and incidents like sexual harassment. The liaison personnel will be mandated to submit a monthly compliance report as well.

After the stern instruction from the Higher Education Departments, official letters were issued to all Higher Education Institutions, including private universities, directing strict compliance with the recent government order

mandating campus safety audits, access-control protocols, installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of trained security personnel.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said it was also emphasised that no institute should operate outside of these guidelines and that any lapse, especially in cases of sexual harassment or safety breaches, must be promptly reported for immediate legal action.

"Additionally, the authorities concerned were also instructed to personally inspect every HEI, verifying biometric checkpoints, emergency helplines and functional cameras," he added.

The official said that top police authorities also confirmed the formation of special teams in Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Erode and Theni districts to liaise with campus administrations and conduct surprise patrols during peak hours.

The official added that awareness campaigns promoting the usage of the "Kaval Uthavi" (police help) app were also launched. "All the district authorities, who inspect the HEIs, will submit monthly compliance reports to the chief secretary's office, confirming that CCTV systems are functional, patrols are active, and any security gaps are addressed without delay," he added.

"At the same time, the Higher Education Department must ensure that all the HEIs have constituted internal complaints committees under sexual harassment of women at the workplace and that any pending complaints are investigated with urgency," he said.