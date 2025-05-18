Manapparai milk society distributes Rs 1.61 cr in bonus to members

TIRUCHY: The milk producers' cooperative society in Manapparai, on Sunday, set a record bonus distribution to the members to the tune of Rs 1.62 crore.

According to the society's secretary, R Thangavel, the Manapparai Milk Producers Cooperative Society (Reg 985) was founded in 1950 and is the second-largest producer of milk in the state.

The society has as many as 8,199 members with a capacity to produce 25,000 litres of milk per day. The society's milk and byproducts business has reached Rs 1.78 crore in 2023-24.

From the total sale, a sum of Rs 1.61 was sanctioned as a bonus, and the share was credited to the accounts of the members. Prizes were also distributed to the high milk producers.

Accordingly, P Sahaya Santhi of Pothamettupatti, who procured 45,600 litres of milk and received a bonus of Rs 96,000, was adjudged the first prize and was gifted a gold coin. P Ilamurugu from Manapparaipatti, who procured 29,000 litres of milk, was awarded the second prize, and P Ramasamy from Inamreddiyapatti received the third prize for procuring 19,000 litres of milk.