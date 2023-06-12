Manachanallur residents block road against unscheduled power cut

TIRUCHY: Residents from Manachanallur in Tiruchy staged a roadblock protest against the unscheduled power shutdown on Sunday. It is said, there was a power cut in Kasukadai Veedhi in Manachanallur from Saturday 2 pm and it did not resume even till Sunday morning and so the irate residents who gathered in the Thuraiyur highway and blocked the vehicle movement. Tangedco officials failed to respond properly triggering tension among residents. They also said there is a power shut down for two hours daily. The lethargic attitude by the officials forced the residents to block the road. Later, the police assured that their problems would be solved soon. The traffic was disrupted at Tiruchy-Thuraiyur highway for over two hours.